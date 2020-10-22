Politics of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: Benjamin Madugu Avornyotse, Contributor

Charles Kwesi Nkansah heads Kpando NDC Campaign Team for the 2020 Elections

Charles Kwesi Nkansah has been appointed the campaign manager for NDC Kpando constituency ahead of December 7 polls.



Charles Kwesi Nkansah is a communication engineer and experienced Professional with an extensive background in developing strategies.



At the inauguration of 20 members of the Kpando Constituency NDC Campaign Committee held at the NDC’s office in kpando, The Kpando Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godfried Agbeteti, stressed that after wide consultations with the MP/PC for Kpando , Della Sowah and the NDC leadership, he had found Mr. Charles Nkansah fit to head the Campaign Team.



He also named Mr. John Adanty, the Kpando Constituency NDC Secretary and a former Assembly Member for Kpando Tsakpe Electoral Area as the Deputy Campaign’s Manager.



The Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, Henry Ametefe, also tasked the talented individuals with varied backgrounds and skillsets to work assiduously to ensure that President John Mahama and the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Kpando Hon. Della Sowah, win the 2020 general elections convincingly to rescue Ghana from the abysmal performance of the NPP, in order to better the lives of Ghanaians.



In a speech read on behalf of President John Mahama, the leader and the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Mrs. Afua Adoboe, a Member of NDC National CommunicationTeam, said. President John Mahama has the record of achievements that Ghanaians can be proud of and a positive vision for the future that all Ghanaians will respond to. Above all, voters know that when it comes to the most important issues of the day, President John Mahama is a leader, that has the capacity to create the needed jobs, build infrastructure, grow the economy and better ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians.



The MP and Parliamentary Candidate for Kpando Hon. Della Sowah, expressed her joy with regards to the calibre of selected individuals to lead the NDC’s 2020 Rescue Mission in Kpando and pledged her unflinching support for the committee to deliver resounding victory for the NDC in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Other members of the Volta Regional Chairman’s delegation include Mr Emmanuel Akoto, the Volta Regional Administrator of the NDC and Mr Charles Garh, Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC-Professionals Forum.

