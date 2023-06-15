Charles Bissue secures interim injunction restraining OSP from arresting him

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

The former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has secured an interim injunction against an arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



According to a lawyer of Charles Bissue, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the Human Rights Court 2 in Accra, presided over by Justice Nicholas MC Abodakpi, issued the injunction which also bars the OSP from issuing wanted notice on his client.



Lawyer Baffuor, who disclosed this to GhanaWeb, indicated that the injunction was issued after trials on Thursday, June 15, 2023 and would last for 10 days.



“Justice Nicholas MC Abodakpi of the Human Rights Court 2, has, following an application by the lawyers of Charles Bissue made an order for Interim Injunction, restraining the Office of the Special Prosecutor its agents, assigns and/or persons howsoever described and claiming through it from:



“Executing the arrest warrant it purports to have procured; applying for further Arrest Warrant pending the determination of the substantive matter and Publishing notices purporting the Applicant to be wanted pending the determination of the substantive matter,” the lawyer wrote to GhanaWeb.



He added that the court also adjourned the trial to Thursday, June 22, 2023.



Background:



The Office of the Special Prosecutor declared the former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, wanted.



In a notice shared on social media, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the OSP stated that Charles Bissue is being wanted regarding issues pertaining to his work on the dissolved IMCIM.



The notice which was titled “Wanted by the OSP” has a picture of Charles Bissue and his full name Charles Cromwell Nanabayin Onuawonto Bissue.



The alleged offences he was declared wanted for include: “corruption-related offences regarding the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets; and use of public office for profit”.



The OSP’s declaration comes after reports it had secured a warrant for the arrest of the former secretary to the IMCIM.



