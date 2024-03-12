Charles Bissue details why National Cathedral project has stalled

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Charles Bissue, the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, has tried to explain why the Nationa Cathedral project is behind schedule.



Bissue asserted that unforeseen external shocks leading to a global economic downturn were key factors contributing to the suspension of the edifice's construction.



According to Bissue, the government pivoted its focus to the Agenda 111 initiative, emphasising the need for additional health facilities to combat the repercussions of the ongoing health crisis.



He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the decision to prioritise healthcare infrastructure, given the unforeseen challenges posed by the global pandemic and external economic shocks such as the Russian-Ukraine war.



"So, the President made the right decision and said at the time that we did not anticipate COVID; in Italy, 40,000 people died where they have the best healthcare, arguably compared to us; they have better healthcare than us, but 40,000 people [died].



"I don't think we had 40,000 people dying here because of the way we managed it. Then he (President Akufo-Addo) came out with the decision that we are going to build 111 hospitals, and I believe this year some will be commissioned. So, in our history, we haven't actually done something like that.



"So, if we try to touch on the emotions of Ghanaians… what are the best practices elsewhere? Talking about priorities, the cathedral hasn't been built yet because there was turbulence in our economy. That's the wise thing to do, you hold on, look at other things, and then later on come back to it," onuaonline.com quoted him as having said in an interview on TV3.



