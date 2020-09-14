General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Charles Bissue destroying Tarkwa NPP, sack him now' - Angry supporters to Akufo-Addo

Charles Bissue, Presidential Staffer and Western Regional Secretary of NPP

The Presidential Staffer and Western Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue has been accused of destroying the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP.



This accusation comes after the arrest and detention of Mr. Timothy Gariba who is the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Constituency Communication Team Member by the Western Regional Police Command on Friday, September 11, 2020.



Disclosing the rationale behind Mr. Timothy Gariba's arrest, Mr. Kweku Sagoe, the Personal Aide to Mr. Charles Bissue said his boss (Charles Bissue) reported Mr. Gariba to the police because he Gariba went on social media to threaten and also insulted his boss, Charles Bissue.



"My boss didn't report him (Gariba) to the Regional Police Command because of the insults, as for the insults my boss didn't take it serious but my boss reported him to the police because Gariba did a voice and spread on social media and in the voice, he threatened my boss, he said if my boss is a man he should try and come to Tarkwa-Nsuaem and he will see so my boss listened to the tape and reported him to the police", he told Daniel Kaku.



However, on Thursday, Mr. Timothy Gariba received a call from the Western Regional Police Command to report to them on Friday following the complaint made by Mr. Charles Bissue.



Upon the arrival at the Western Regional Police Headquarters in Sekondi Friday morning, Mr. Gariba was arrested and detained and interrogated by the CID.



Mr. Gariba spent five hours at the CID office before was bailed by his lawyers and the Western Regional Second Vice Chairman of the party, Mr. Ishmael Kwame Evonla.



Speaking to some members and sympathizers of the party in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem at the forecourt of the Western Regional Police Headquarters, they accused Mr. Charles Bissue of destroying their party in the Constituency.



They added that Mr. Charles Bissue had brought an independent candidate to capture the seat from the NPP in the area.



They also find it very strange for a whole Regional Secretary like Charles Bissue to report his own party member to the police to be arrested and detained for insulting him.



"Charles Bissue is the NPP Western Regional Secretary and works at the Jubilee House and he is destroying NPP in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, he has brought Independent Candidate to contest NPP MP. So in politics people sometimes insult others and even President Akufo-Addo himself, people always insult him but he doesn't order any police to arrest those people so how much you Charles Bissue who is our regional Secretary to order the police to arrest your own party member for insulting you", they stated.



These angry members who stormed at the Regional Police Headquarters to show solidarity, took the opportunity to call on President Akufo-Addo as a matter of urgency, sack Charles Bissue as the Presidential Staffer immediately to save the party from losing the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Parliamentary seat and Presidential one.



They emphasized that if the President failed to act accordingly, they would not vote come December 7.



"We want to tell Nana Addo that he should sack Charles Bissue from the Presidency, he is the one destroying NPP party in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem, else we will not vote this year", they vowed.



"Even Sammy Gyamfi who has been insulting people has not been arrested and you Charles Bissue if you think your own party member has insulted you, what prevented you from using the party's structure for redress but to go straight and report Gariba to the police for arrest?", they fathomed.



They disclosed to the media that they had suspended their campaign team and would be resumed work unless Charles Bissue is sacked as the Presidential Staffer.



"We want to also tell Nana Addo that we have suspended our Campaign Team in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and before we will continue then he Nana Addo must sack Charles Bissue from the Presidency because Charles Bissue has brought Independent Candidate to destroy Tarkwa-Nsuaem, this Independent Candidate is destroying the posters of Mireku-Duker and Nana Addo", they stated.



They also accused Charles Bissue of hiding behind some party members to insult people.



"He Charles Bissue is also using some party boys to insult people but we see it as stuff on social media so how can you arrest Gariba for using social media to respond accordingly?", they asked.



"We don't see why Charles Bissue will order the police to arrest our brother because in politics insult is part of the game and as a Politician you should welcome such things and is not about using your position to intimidate and arrest your own party members", they added.



They concluded that, "Charles Bissue is supporting the independent candidate against Mireku-Duker and we saying it for Nana Addo to hear that Charles Bissue is destroying our party so he should be sacked now".



Speaking to the media after Gariba's bail, Mr. Ishmael Kwame Evonla, the Second Vice Regional Chairman who came to represent the Western Regional Executive Committee, advised the youth in the party to eshew politics of insults.



He also urged them to rest leaders in the party and use the structures in the party to seek redress.



Mr. Timothy Gariba who became happy after spending five hours at the CID office, expressed his happiness and thanked his lawyers and also some party members who supported him to get bail.



He admitted that he attacked Charles Charles on social media for trying to destroy the NPP party in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem for allegedly supporting the Independent Candidate, Joyce Andoh.



He, therefore, declined to comment further on the issue and said he had given everything to his lawyers but promised to work hard for the party in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency to retain the seat and increase the votes of President Akufo-Addo.



Unfortunately this Reporter did not spotted Charles Bissue, the complaint at the Western Regional Police Command on Friday.



Responding to the claims made by the angry supporters of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP, Mr. Kweku Sagoe, Charles Bissue's Personal Aide, described their claims as unfounded.



He emphasized that Charles Bissue as the Western Regional Secretary of NPP doesn't support any Parliamentary candidate than the incumbent MP, George Mireku-Duker.



"There is no way Charles Bissue as the Regional Secretary will support any Candidate to unseat the incumbent Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP so I am telling you for the fact that Charles Bissue doesn't support anybody than the party's candidate and Charles Bissue first saw and met the independent candidate who came for vetting when she picked nomination forms to contest in our Parliamentary primaries and since that time Charles Bissue has not met her again so these allegations are unfounded and we will not waste our time on these unfounded allegations", he told Daniel Kaku on phone on Monday morning.



He revealed, "for the peace to prevail in the party we have forgiven him and today Monday Gariba is expected to report to the Regional Police Command and we will allow him to go without charging him and proceed to Court".





