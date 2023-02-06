Charles Bissue amends suit against Anas, Special Prosecutor

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 6 February 2023

The former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has amended his suit against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The former secretary of IMCIM is seeking an interlocutory injunction on an ongoing investigation against him by the special prosecutor.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating Charles Bissue over an investigative documentary produced by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which the former IMCIM secretary was cited.



Charles Bissue is asking the court to stop the investigation by OSP because the Ghana Police Service had already cleared him concerning Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s documentary titled; ‘Galamsey Fraud’.



In a series of tweets shared on Monday, February 6, 2023, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, said that Charles Bissue amended his suit during the first hearing of the case.



“Today in Court, lawyers for Mr. Bissue prayed to withdraw the application filed on 23 December 2022 and also announced they have amended the affidavit in support of the application filed on 4 January 2023. This latest process, filed on 27th January 2023, is yet to be served on the OSP and the other Defendants.,” parts of the tweets read.



The OSP also stated that the “hearing of the injunction application to the 13 of March 2023 for Defendants to be served and for them to also respond if they deem it fit to do so”.



on allegations of corruption levelled against him by Tiger Eye P.I. in their documentary titled ‘Galamsey Fraud Part One’.



This process was first filed on 23 December 2022. This was subsequently amended the application on 4 January 2023 without amending the affidavit in support. The OSP is opposed to the application in no uncertain terms.



...on the OSP and the other Defendants.



The Court has adjourned the hearing of the injunction application to the 13 of March 2023 for Defendants to be served and for them to also respond if they deem fit to do so.



