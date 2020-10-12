Charles Bissue, Tarkwa MP smoke peace pipe after violent clashes

General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker and the Western Regional Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue have smoked peace pipe.



It would be recalled that MyNewsGh.com reported that NPP Regional Secretary Charles Bissue bites NPP MP’s hand; leaves him bleeding.



Later, photos on social media indicated that NPP’s Charles Bissue was not spared as the photos indicated he had a swollen face from the fight that ensued between him and the Tarkwa Nsuaem MP.



But a five-member committee which was set up by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to broker peace between the two have worked at settling the differences.



The two have agreed to work together for the New Patriotic Party and the region but most importantly for their relationship.



On his part, Charles Bissue assured the committee that he has forgiven the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem and that he bore no grudges against him.



Hon. Mireku assured the committee that he will work closely with his brother to ensure that victory is handed to the New Patriotic Party.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.