Charlatanic advertisement: Police withdraw charges against Agradaa

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Police Prosecutors have withdrawn charges pressed against the founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua which was pending before the Circuit Court 9.



Patricia Asiedua also known as Nana Agadaa was on October 11 arraigned and charged with Charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretenses.





She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail. Subsequently, she was charged with similar offenses before the Circuit Court 4 and Circuit Court 10 where she has been attending hearings.



In court on Wednesday, February 8, Police Prosecutors led by Superintendent Sylvester Asare told the Corcuit Court 9 presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah that they were withdrawing the charge sheet.



According to him, the police intend to consolidate the charges together with the others pending before the other courts.



The sitting judge struck the case out as withdrawn and consequently discharged Nana Agradaa of those charges.



Brief facts



The facts, as presented by ASP Oppong, were that on October 5, 2022, the accused advertised and invited on Today’s TV and some social media platforms that she was able to double any amount of money an individual gave her.



In the advert, the prosecutor said, the accused invited members of the public to attend all-night service at her church to have their money doubled.





“The complainants and over 1,000 others attended the said all-night service, and upon the request of the accused person, handed over huge sums of money to the accused but failed to double the money, as alleged,” the prosecutor told the court.



ASP Oppong told the court that the police commenced investigations into the matter and arrested the accused person on October 9, 2022.



He further told the court that the accused, during interrogations, admitted the story of the complainants.



“Police investigations have established that on 5th October, 2022, the accused, by a self-made video, advertised on Today TV and some social media platforms that she (accused) was able to double any amount of money an individual gave her (accused).



“Further investigations established that the accused person, per the said charlatanic advert, invited the public to attend an all-night church service at Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Weija, a suburb of Accra, for their money to be doubled,” he said.





He said pursuant to the said adverts by the accused on social media, the complainants came from far and near to attend an all-night service at Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Weija to get their money doubled by the accused.



“Then accused successfully demanded and received huge sums of money from some members of the public who attended the said all-night service at Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Weija, including complainants in this matter, as indicated on the face of the charge sheet,” he said.



Further investigations, according to the prosecutor, revealed that the accused undertook the charlatanic advertisement and subsequent money collection with other persons for the purported money doubling.



He said efforts were underway to identify and arrest such persons to assist in investigations.