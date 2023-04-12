Charger Limited boss fulfils pledge to Happy Man Bitters Music Awards, Miss Upper East pageant winners

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters and Happy Man Plus 2 Bitters CEO, Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey has fulfiled his financial pledge to winners of the annual Happy Man Bitters Music Awards and Happy Man Miss Upper East pageant at the Tap Hotel.



The proud winners received substantial cash prizes, with the overall artiste of the year taking home GHc 20,022.



The Most Popular Song of the Year winner was awarded with GHc 5,000, the Best New Act received GHc 2,000 of a promised monthly stipend of Ghc 500 for the year, and the Gospel Song of the Year winner was honoured with GHc 4,000.



Similarly, the Miss Upper East pageant winner took home GHc 12,000, while the first runner-up received GHc 7,000.



To the Charger Limited Boss, his outfit's commitment to recognizing and supporting the talents of young women in the Upper East region is unwavering.





He said during the Easter festivities "We have always been dedicated to supporting the creative community in the Upper East Region.



" It has been my heartfelt desire to see local creatives excel in their endeavours. I urge you to invest in your crafts and leverage the available platforms to make your music travel globally.



"I firmly believe that the Upper East Region is brimming with talent, and with the right push and motivation, these creatives will make their mark at the world stage."



The multiple award-winning company CEO added "I am proud to contribute to the growth and success of the creative industry in the Upper East Region through my support and motivation.



"With continued efforts, I am confident that these talented individuals will achieve remarkable success and make their mark in the world of creativity."





