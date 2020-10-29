General News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Charge, prosecute and jail riotous party members & supporters - Kweku Baako tells Police

Kweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief, New Crusading Guide

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako Jnr. has frowned on the acts of impunity involving political party members and supporters.



On Sunday, October 25, 2020, a fight broke out between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The supporters were seen, in a video that has gone viral, hurling stones and other objects against each other.



They reportedly belonged to the camps of the incumbent Odododiodio MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuiye and the NPP Parliamentary candidate Nii Lante Bannerman.



Speaking on Wednesday's edition of ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Kweku Baako called on the Police to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators irrespective of their political party affiliations.



According to him, the culture where members and supporters belonging to political parties, with specific mention of the NPP and NDC, stir riot and go scot free must end with immediate effect.



Using the Odododiodio violence as a case study, the seasoned journalist said, ''whether they're NPP or NDC, charge them. Take them to the law court. Let them face trial and if the evidence is sustained, jail them according to law . . . The arrest, the charging, the prosecution, the conviction and sentence; we need some of those things going forward as a way of helping each other".



"I feel we're weak at the enforcement of the electoral laws and even the national laws. It's part of the issue that is sowing the seeds for impunity. We have to close our eyes sometimes to the party colors of the perpetrators but arrest them, send them to court, try them and sentence them," he asserted.

