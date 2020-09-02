General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

‘Charge foreigners more, Ghanaians less for coronavirus test’ - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa has admonished the government to consider a "significant reduction” in the $150 testing cost for travellers.



The legislator is of the view that most of the returning compatriots have encountered difficult challenges following the outbreak of the coronavirus hence the need for the government to reduce the cost.



He believes another option that could have been adopted is for us to have what he described as a graduated arrangement where foreigners coming to conduct big business are made to pay a little more to subsidize stressed Ghanaians.



His post dated September 2, 2020 read, "I have always advocated for some special dispensation for our fellow Ghanaians particularly in difficult circumstances such as these. Our Government would seriously have to consider a significant reduction in the advertised US$150.00 for a COVID-19 test."



"Most of our returning compatriots have been under a lot of stress and deserve our continuous empathy."





I have always advocated for some special dispensation for our fellow Ghanaians particularly in difficult circumstances... Posted by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.