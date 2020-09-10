General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Charge Kennedy Agyapong for threatening late Ahmed Suale - Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has called on the Police to charge his colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong for threatening the late investigative journalist Ahmed Suale before his demise.



Alhassan Suhuyini wants this done because “threatening someone in this country is a crime”.



Explaining the reason for which the NDC in its recently launched manifesto included a campaign pledge of reopening inquiries into the murder of Mr Suale, the lawmaker said is to “assure journalist that they will have the freedom to practice their trade, with the love that they have always shown for their profession. But even when, an individual or a group of individuals decide to threaten them to a point of committing crime against them, the state will be there to serve them justice”.



He continued; “For me, this Ahmed Suale issue there are some straight forward issues. For example, if for nothing at all, we do know that a sitting member of parliament very close to this government was on record to have threatened the young man.



“Threatening someone in this country is a crime, for God's sake. To threaten someone and to incite people against another person, it's another crime. And he did all of that on live TV. What kind of investigation does the Ghana police service need to establish that indeed that member of parliament incited people against the murdered Ahmed?."



I want him (Kennedy Agyapong) to be charged, not just invited…At least if for nothing at all, for the incitement and for the threats, let us carry our further investigations to establish who murdered Ahmed Suale. But as to who incited people and who threatened him, we know.



The opposition NDC in its manifesto says if it forms the next government, it intends to conduct investigations into the assassination of Ahmed Suale and other unsolved cases with the view to punish the perpetrators and adequately compensate the dependents of the victims.



Ahmed Suale was shot in the neck and chest by unknown assailants while he was driving home in Accra on the evening of January 16, 2019. He died immediately.



He worked closely with Anas to expose corruption in football across Africa, leading to the life ban of former Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi and suspension of more than 70 referees.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.