Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Chaos as NDC fumes over registration of minors at New Juaben South

Picture of some of the minors allegedly being allowed to register

The Electoral Commission’s mop-up registration exercise in the New Juaben South Municipality has been marred with intermittent confrontations and in some cases clashes between the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Dozens of minors and non-residents have been transported to the registration centre allegedly by the NPP to register in their quest to secure at least 94,000 votes in the Constituency.



Children believed to below age 18 were visibly seen walking in groups with same nose masks to the registration centre to register.



Attempt by the NDC agents to resist them from registering led to confrontation. The NDC agent was reportedly assaulted Sunday by two men believed to be NPP supporters.The NDC agent also dashed to his car to draw cutlass.



The Swift intervention of armed Police personnel helped to avert a bloody clash.



The three suspects were both arrested and detained at the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters. Security has since been tightened at the registration centre.



The NDC says they are challenging all minors and persons believe to be non-residents being registered adding that it has evidence to argue their cases to disqualify the registrants.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has instituted the two-day mop-up registration exercise for eligible Ghanaians who couldn’t register in the one-month long mass registration which ended on August 6, 2020.



The mop-up exercise which began Saturday, August 8 and ends today Sunday, August 9 by 6:00pm.





