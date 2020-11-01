General News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Chantan Assemblyman holds breast cancer screening for over 1,000 women

Charles Oteng with some of the beneficiaries

The Assembly Member for the NII Okaiman East Electoral Area, Charles Oteng has held a health screening exercise for over 1,000 women within his electoral area at the Presbyterian Church auditorium at Chintan, a suburb of New Achimota Accra.



In partnership with BJ Clinic, participants were screened for blood pressure, hepatitis b, HIV test, and finally breast cancer.



Speaking to the media, Hon. Charles Oteng said that as an assemblyman it’s his responsibility to see to the welfare of the people in his electoral area, the reason he decided to organize the screening exercise.



“I realized that a lot of my electorates had no or little appreciation of breast cancer and as the assembly member the well-being of my people should be a topmost priority hence the decision to hold this exercise. And because people barely go to hospitals for routine checks, I decided to add other things like HIV test, blood pressure, hepatitis B and also got the men to check their prostate” Charles Oteng said.



With many of them going through such an exercise for the first time a number of the participants were particularly grateful for the gesture by Assemblyman Charles Oteng.

