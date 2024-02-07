Change the time or date for your national address - Dr. Bawumia told

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 to deliver a nation address outlining his vision and manifesto for Ghana after elected flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was in November last year elected to lead the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls and in line with his vision to win the elections, he has chosen tomorrow as the day for Ghanaians to hear his economic plans for them.



He is expected to touch on the current condition of the country under his and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership as well as highlight his future plans towards developing Ghana should the electorates give him the nod to be President.



The theme for Dr. Bawumia's speech is "Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future".



But Dr. Bawumia and his team have been advised to rescheduled the date for the speech as it will clash with major AFCON matches that may either interrupt the address or sway people's focus on the things that he has to say.



There will be semi-final matches between Nigeria and South Africa at 5:00 pm which is around the same time for Dr. Bawumia's speech and on the same day at 8 pm, the host nation of the AFCON, Cote D'Ivoire will be up against Dr. Congo.



These matches are crucial for soccer lovers and media stations will be running commentaries - since most of these commentaries are sponsored - which will conflict with the timing for the Veep's nation address.



In view of this, the host of Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Kwami Sefa Kayi has suggested Dr. Bawumia's team revises the event in order not to lose the many Ghanaians who will choose the AFCON over the Vice President's important engagement with the citizenry.



"Apart from the conflicting radio stations who have to run commentary and so forth, you may also have a divided attention. So, free consultancy, shift it to Thursday", Sefa Kayi brought the attention of the Vice President and his team to tomorrow's game.



