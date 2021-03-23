Change our DCE - North Gonja NPP youth advocates

Politics of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

The Youth of the New Patriotic Youth (NPP) in the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency of the Savannah Region are of the view that the current District Chief Executive for the North Gonja District (same as Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency) Mr Adam Eliasu Bawa has not been able to address serious issues of cohesion and human resource development of the youth, hence the need for a change in the direction of leadership to bring in fresh limb to steer affairs in the District.



This was made known at a press conference at Daboya on 21st March, 2021 addressed by the NPP Youth Organiser for the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency (North Gonja District) Mr Ibrahim Al’Amin and covered by Bole based Nkilgi Fm.



He said they want to change and they are not ready to compromise their position for anything and because the strength of every political organisation hinges on how vibrant its support base is, especially its youth. “However, it will surprise you to note that our case isn’t as expected and that there is a local saying that ‘The strength of ram lies on its waist’ which goes to illustrate that fact any organisation derives its strengths from the youth and as the youth commander of the NPP, I have been consistently pressurized by the youth to come out and declare my stance to the President and their party hierarchy hence our press conference”.



Explaining reasons why the Youth of NPP in the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency want their DCE to be changed, the NPP youth Organiser said;



“In the run-up to the appointment of the current DCE in 2017, we the youth groups supported him against other candidates. We, therefore, believe that it is appropriate for the president and the party hierarchy to consider bringing a different face on board to also demonstrate his skill and competence and so we urge the appointing authority to consider the huge responsibility on the shoulders of our grassroots during the electioneering campaign activities and listen to our plight”.



Mr Ibrahim Al’Amin further there is the need for the face of the party to be rebranded. He explained that the constituency has huge human potential and so many party faithfuls of good standing who played diverse roles in winning the seat for the first time since its creation are calling on the President not tk retain their DCE for but a fresh person to be appointed to continue with the good works so as to inject competition and for that matter development and for unity among youth groups to galvanise support at the grassroots.



Mr Ibrahim Al’Amin also said the youth base of the NPP in the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency is polarised and has serious visible cracks are deliberately created by the sitting DCE in order to have his way at all times.



“He works with a few individuals and allow a lot more on the sidelines and he deliberately pushes the elite away creating a feud between his group against the rest of the party faithful and so this makes the party unattractive to many in the constituency” he alleged.



The NPP Youth Organiserfor the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency also said” “employment opportunities are not made available to the youth of the party and that they are rather given to their opponents in a bid to woo them to the NPP party.



But the DCE should remember “monkey can’t be working for a baboon to be chopping”