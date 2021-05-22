Change of voting time not necessary – Asa Asante to EC

General News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Political Scientist, Dr Asa Asante, has called on the Electoral Commission to focus on more pertinent issues than cutting voting time from 5 pm to 3 pm.



The NDC, on Thursday, May 20, rejected the Electoral Commission’s proposal to close polls at 3 pm in the 2024 general elections and other future elections.



But in an interview with Starr News, Dr Asante said “there are more pressing issues the EC must attend to instead of the time of the close of polls.”



“The last election brought a lot of problems in the polls and I believe that this is the time that the EC should sit down properly and address them head-on,” he noted.



He added “and in our last election, we saw shooting at the electoral polling station. So my worry is that, if we don’t take care and we don’t leave this thing in the past, we get to the election and someone leaves at another level which we would never be comfortable with, these are issues the EC must address immediately because they are of great concerns to us,” he said.