'Change is coming': John Mahama declares in New Year message

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he is optimistic that he will be sworn into office as President of Ghana on January 7, 2025.



The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress said he was aware of the challenges confronting Ghanaians and that his team had developed a comprehensive plan that would create jobs to alleviate the suffering of the people.



Delivering his New Year Message in a video broadcast, Mr Mahama rallied the citizenry not to lose hope and support the NDC to deliver change and transform the economy.



He accused the New Patriotic Party Government of “recklessly mismanaging” the economy and engaging in “profligate” expenditure at the expense of socio-economic and infrastructure development.



“2023 has been nothing but a continuation of the years of hardship, the high cost of living and worsening poverty for the Ghanaian people,” he said, adding that the 2024 budget offered “no hope” in improving the lives of the people.



“Drastic action is needed to reset our nation on the right path,” Mr Mahama added.



The former President said one of his key areas of focus would be to address the high levels of unemployment and meet the aspirations of the youth through targeted investments in education and skills development.



He said in April 2025, the new NDC Government would introduce a new budget to support and build small businesses and adjust taxes as an incentive for job creation.



Mr Mahama said the proposed 24-hour economy policy would be a “game changer” and would help to revitalise the economy.



“This innovative policy seeks to maximise productivity and efficiency by extending business hours and operations around the clock.



“Doing so will create a more economic and vibrant economy that benefits workers and businesses. It will increase economic output, and create well-paying jobs,” he said.