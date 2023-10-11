Change in Kintampo Waterfalls colour, not due to illegal mining – Management

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

The management of the Kintampo Waterfalls (KWF) has responded to concerns regarding the recent change in the colour of the waterfall at the popular tourist site.



The management explained that the altered appearance is not a result of illegal mining, but rather a heavy rainfall.



The change in water colour came to public attention following a circulating video on social media that suggested illegal mining activities are responsible for the change in the colour of the waterfall.



However, in a statement, the management of the waterfall indicated the region has been experiencing unusually heavy rainfall in the past few weeks.



“Over the past weeks, the region has experienced unusually heavy rainfall, resulting in a significant increase in water inflow to the area. As a result, the river has exceeded its normal banks, causing an overflow. This overflow carries with it a substantial amount of sediment and debris from upstream, leading to a temporary change in the colour of the water.



“This phenomenon is not uncommon in natural systems and happens annually when heavy rainfall washes soil and sediment into the river, resulting in a brief change in water appearance. Additionally, increased water flow can disturb the natural sediment on the riverbed, which can also affect the water's appearance,” part of the statement added.



KWF's management also clarified the situation came to their attention when two tourists visited the facility on Thursday, October 5, 2023.



They made it clear that this change in water colour had no connection whatsoever with illegal mining activities in the region.



“This was the case when two tourists visited our facility on Thursday, October 5, 2023. We want to state emphatically that this has no connection whatsoever with Illegal mining activities.



We would like to reassure all prospective visitors and tourists that our facility remains in impeccable condition, and we are unwavering in our commitment to providing you with the exceptional experiences we have consistently promised,” the statement added.



