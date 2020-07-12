General News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Change behaviour to defeat coronavirus - NCCE to Ghanaians

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on Ghanaians to make a paradigm shift in their behavior, to serve as a weapon to fight against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.



“Some people do not still believe that the virus exists, they want to see the infected persons’ faces shown on national television before they can believe.”



“For us to defeat COVID-19, we need to change our behavior towards the virus, especially, to practice the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols such as social distancing, regular handwashing with soap under running water, use of face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, avoid handshaking and staying at home if one has nothing doing outside.”



Mr. Thomas Imoro Issahaku, the Mamprugu-Moagduri District Director, NCCE, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Commission’s first phase of COVID-19 sensitization exercise at Yagaba in the North East Region.



The Director indicated that the deadly virus was fast spreading and posed serious health risks to many, hence it was imperative for Ghanaians to join hands in the fight against its spread by strictly adhering to the preventive measures and restrictions put in place by experts and authorities.



The District Director further advised Ghanaians to desist from stigmatizing people suspected of having the virus, tested positive for the virus, as well as recovered from the illness as it impeded the efforts of fighting the menace.



Mr. Issahaku disclosed that since the outbreak of the virus the District Directorate of the Commission had intensified its sensitization drive to many communities covering about 27 activities in more than 20 places and institutions.



“The education is meant to create awareness and equip residents about the virus, its signs, and symptoms as well as the safety protocols and restrictions prescribed by the health practitioners and government to curb its spread,” he added.



Mr. Isshaku explained that the NCCE was committed to discharging its mandate by educating people to abide by the safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus and added that his outfit had already engaged stakeholders including public service providers, chiefs, opinion leaders, faith-based groups, youth and women groups, traders, youth and women groups, food vendors, tailors and dressmakers and ordinary citizens in the phase.



He said, “the sensitization took place in about 15 communities and five public institutions, including, GES, Bangmarigu Bank, Bucom Bank, NEDCO and the District Assembly and some of the communities visited were Yagaba, Prima, Sakpaba, Loagri, Jadema, Kunkua, Zanloo, Katigri, Goriba, Kuba and Gbima, and Kuba.”



He said the second phase of the sensitization exercise had begun in the area and called on the citizens not only to practice good hygiene but to also eat foods that would boost their immunity, to enable them to withstand the virus should they contract it.

