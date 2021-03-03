General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Challenge over Domelevo’s nationality useless – Fmr. UN Advisor

Daniel Domelevo is Ghana's Audtor General

A former UN Advisor on Governance Prof. Agyeman-Duah says the challenge over the Auditor General’s nationality by the Audit Service Board is useless.



According to him, Daniel Domelevo has served the country well over the years and therefore no need to raise concerns over his nationality.



“Assuming it’s true he originates from Togo, I don’t think it’s the right time to be raising the issue. He’s served his country and for me, that issue is useless. My issue is whether it’s the board chairman who should be leading this process. I don’t know if it’s the board that issues letters to people on their retirement”.



The Audit Service Board has written to President Akufo-Addo raising concerns over the nationality and date of birth of the Auditor General as he resumes work from his long forced leave. In a recent correspondence between the board and Mr Domelevo, the board said he has reached retirement age per details on his social security registration form.



“Records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) completed and signed by you indicate your date of birth as 1st June 1960 when you joined the scheme on 1st October 1978. The records show that you stated your tribe as Togolese and a non-Ghanaian. That your home town is Agbatofe.



“On 25th October 1992, you completed and signed a SSNIT Change of Beneficiary Nomination form, stating your nationality as a Ghanaian and your home town as Ada in the Greater Accra Region. The date of birth on your Ghanaian passport number A45800, issued on 28th February 1996 is 1st June 1961. That place of birth is stated as Kumasi, Ashanti Region”.



Mr Domelevo who has been on forced leave since last year and is due to return on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in response said: “Either my father wrongly mentioned Agbatofe in Togo as his home town to me, or I misconstrued it at the time… My mother is also a Ghanaian.



“The register has Yaw as part of my name and also provides my date of birth as 1st June 1961 – this corresponds with Thursday or Yaw- the day of the week on which I was born.”