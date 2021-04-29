Chairpersons of Green Ghana Project call on Council of State

Regional News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: MLNR PR Unit

The Chairpersons of the Green Ghana Project has today, 29th April 2021 met with the Council of State.



The CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey explained the concept of the Green Ghana Project.



He noted that government intends to plant five million trees in a day across the country as an initial programme under its Green Ghana Project.



The trees are scheduled to be planted on June 11 this year and Ghanaians would be mobilised to plant trees on the day and nurture them to maturity as a way of contributing to the preservation of the environment and also create national consciousness of tree planting.



He added that the tree planting forms part of a strategy and a programme to embark on an aggressive afforestation to protect forests and the environment in Ghana.



He said the initiative was a joint responsibility for which more broad-based support was needed to address the adverse degradation of Ghana’s forests and ecosystem.



On his part, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio stated that "I want to assure you that we are going to go through all the processes to ensure that the implementation of the Project becomes successful. We will not fail you," he added.



The Deputy Minister was accompanied by the Technical Director of Forestry, Mr. Musah Abu-Juam and some members of the Chairpersons Committee including Nana Prah Agyensaim IV.



