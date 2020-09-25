General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of Kampac Oil PLC, Charles Ampofo reportedly dies

Charles Ampofo, Chairman of Kampac Oil PLC

Chairman of Kampac Oil PLC, Charles Ampofo has reportedly passed away in Manila in the Philippines.



A close source to the family disclosed that the 60-year-old businessman died after a battle with illness for four years.



Before taking ill, Charles Ampofo was said to have been working towards building one of the largest energy cities in the world, which was to be located in Manila, Philippines.



He served as Chairman of Kampac Group whose flagship company is Kampac Oil PLC based in Dubai, UAE.



He was also in charge of Goodman AMC, a management consulting firm in Ghana.



Ampofo was adjudged to be one of Ghana's wealthiest men with an estimated net worth of about US$1.46 billion in mid-2015.



More soon…

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.