Chairman Wontumi makes interesting concession about NPP's 'breaking the 8' agenda

General News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly Known as Chairman Wontumi has said history is against the party’s agenda of “Breaking the 8” agenda which seeks to retain the party in power going into the election 2024.



Addressing the NPP Ashanti Regional Branch of the Tertiary Student Confederacy (TESCON) three days camp meeting by members of all the 58 tertiary institutions in Kumasi, Chairman Wontumi said “since 1992 no political party in Ghana has governed the country more than two terms therefore history is against our agenda’’ he explained.



He said ”breaking the 8 agenda requires extra tactical and hardworking mentality by all members and various professional groups within the party to achieve the party’s agenda for election 2024. Breaking the 8 is not just by mouth but action’’ he stressed.



Chairman Wontumi encouraged all TESCON members in the country to secure a copy of the Ghana card which is one of the election-winning tools for the party.



“You are always saying break the 8 but you don’t have a Ghana Card. How can we win the election in 2024 while you still don’t have a Ghana card? If you are a TESCON member and you don’t have a Ghana Card it means you are not ready for power. Winning election 2024 is a process which starts with securing a Ghana card followed by other actions through the years ahead before the final action on the election day’’ he stressed.



He urged all the party members and other sympathizers to share the party’s achievements in the area of infrastructure to ensure the NPP government succeeds.



