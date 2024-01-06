Chairman Wontumi endorses Ralph Poku-Adusei ahead of Bekwai primaries

General News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as chairman Wontumi, has commended Parliamentary candidate hopeful of the NPP for the Bekwai constituency, Ralph Poku-Adusei for his selfless support and contribution to growth and development of the NPP particularly in Bekwai.



Chairman Wontumi described the vetting of Ralph Poku-Adusei as the most successful among all the candidates who appeared before the Henry Nana Boakye-led committee if not the best in the whole vetting process countrywide.



Wontumi commendation



Speaking after the vetting of Ralph Poku-Adusei and three others who are contesting in the Bekwai parliamentary primaries of the NPP on Thursday, 4 January 2024, chairman Wontumi noted that following the exchange of questions and answers during the vetting he confidently can say that lawyer Ralph stands out.



He further indicated that it is his fervent hope that the delegates in the Bekwai constituency give him the nod to represent the constituency first in the 7 December 2024 elections and subsequently, as the member of Parliament for the Bekwai constituency in the 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic from 7 January 2025.



“Everybody knows that I [chairman Wontumi], I speak my mind freely and no one can change that. I love NPP and I love everyone who loves NPP. I can see that lawyer Ralph loves NPP and so I am naturally attracted to you and your good work for the party,” Wontumi said.



“I must say that I am very impressed with how your vetting has gone and I think you are the best among all the candidates and perhaps, in the whole country. I am praying that the delegates in Bekwai will settle on you in the primaries so you can bring your great insights to bear on the party in the Ashanti Region and beyond” Chairman Wontumi added.



No one can bribe me or give me anything. As a matter of principle, I don’t accept any gifts from anyone so my open endorsement of you is my candid opinion and nothing else. I urge you to continue your good works in Bekwai and the NPP as a whole” the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, further stated.



Bekwai Primaries



At the close of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nominations in the Bekwai constituency in the Ashanti Region, four candidates successfully filed their nomination forms to contest the party’s 27 January 2024 parliamentary primaries.



The aspirants are; Ralph Poku-Adusei, Kingsley Opoku Agyemang, COP George Alex Mensah (Rtd) and Henry Opoku Ware. Two other candidates who picked up nomination forms were unable to file. They are Kwabena Nyame and Osei Owusu Afriyie.



Of the four aspirants, Ralph Poku-Adusei, a lawyer in private practice and managing partner at Trent Amansie chambers, is said to be in pole position to win the primaries ahead of the 7 December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Ralph Poku-Adusei has declared that he will win 90% of the total votes that will be cast in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries in Bekwai on 27 January 2024.



Ralph Poku-Adusei is quoted to have said that he is confident of securing the massive endorsement of the 985 delegates who are expected to elect a parliamentary candidate for the Bekwai constituency in the run-up to the 7 December 2024 general elections because of the strong relationship he has built with NPP delegates in the constituency over the years.



The incumbent member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai who is also the first deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) is no longer contesting after serving four terms as a member of Parliament for the constituency.