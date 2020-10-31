General News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Chairman Wontumi, Ken Agyapong retain most abusive persons on radio title

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been cited as the most abusive individual on radio for the month of September.



The September edition of the Media Foundation for West Africa’s (MFWA) Language monitoring on radio also had Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, NPP MP for Assin Central and Mugabe Maase, host of Power FM’s Inside Politics gunning for the top spot.



“It is worth noting that, Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi’s ownership of Oman FM and Wontumi Radio respectively, gives them unfettered access to these platforms. Regrettably, they have persistently used the opportunity to utter abusive remarks,” the MFWA stated on its website.



Over the monitoring period (September 1-30), a total of 1,586 radio programmes were monitored on 20 selected radio stations across the country. The programmes included news bulletins, and political/current affairs discussions aired on the 20 radio stations. A total of 78 indecent expressions were recorded by 41 individuals.



The 78 indecent expressions are made up of Insulting and Offensive comments; Unsubstantiated allegations; Threats; Provocative remarks; Expressions or Comments promoting Divisiveness and Comments inciting violence. The 41 individuals who made the indecent expressions featured on the radio programmes as hosts, discussants/panelists, interviewees, callers and texters.



The NPP within this period recorded the highest number of indecent expressions (34) followed by the NDC with (10), the PPP (2), the GCPP (1) and the United Front Party (UFP) recorded 1 indecent expression.



Twelve out of the 20 radio stations monitored recorded indecent expressions. Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio recorded the highest (22) indecent expressions on its morning show. Accra-based Oman FM recorded (19) indecent expressions across four programmes – Boiling Point (14), National Agenda (3), Evening News (1) and Dialogue (1). Ashh FM, also based in Kumasi, recorded (11) indecent expressions across three programmes – Boiling Point (9), Keynote (1) and Dialogue (1). Tain FM in Nsawkaw and Accra FM recorded (10) indecent expressions each over the period. Power FM also based in Accra, recorded 8 indecent expressions – 7 on its afternoon political show titled, Inside Politics and 1 on its Morning Show titled, Dwaboase.



The language monitoring project seeks to promote issues-based campaigning and use of decent language/expression before, during and after Ghana’s 2020 elections. The project which is also being implemented in Cote d’Ivoire and Niger is with funding support from OSIWA.





