Chairman Kutin never engaged in any act of embezzlement – Nana Kofi Ntiamoah

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Communications Team Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, has quashed reports claiming its Chairman in the Central Region, Robert Kutin Junior has allegedly embezzled some funds of the School Feeding Programme.



According to him, those reports are false and untrue hence it must be treated with the contempt it deserves.



There were reports in the region over delayed payment to caterers which was alleged to have been credited to the Chairman’s mobile money account.



Kofi Ntiamoah said the Central Region NPP Chairman has never and did not engage in any act of embezzlement or misappropriation of the School Feeding Programme.



“Chairman Robert Kutin Jnr does not own any Mobile Money Merchant line and does not have a pesewa of any school feeding caterers’ money paid to him in any way,” Nana Kofi Ntiamoah told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



A member of the Central Regional Security Council and NADMO Director, Joe Donkor had claimed that one caterer, Khadidja Anderson had told them about the presence of the money in the Chairman’s account at a meeting held at the Regional Secretariat.



“I’m shocked to the bone as to why Mr Joe Donkor will engage in such a malicious behaviour to tarnish the image of Mr Robert Kutin Jnr and for that matter put the name of the Central Regional party into disrepute,’’ Kofi Ntiamoah said