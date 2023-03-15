Chainsaw operator killed by falling tree at Assin Abodweseso

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 50-year-old chainsaw operator, Kweku Essuman, met his untimely death after he was crushed by a tree he was felling at Assin Abodweseso in the Assin South District of the Central Region.



The incident happened on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, around 4:30 p.m.



The deceased is said to have been hired by a farmer to fell some trees, as most farmers do when preparing their land for cultivation, but unfortunately, he lost his life.



“It is true that our brother has died after a tree he was cutting fell on him and killed him instantly,” eyewitness Kofi Shaibu, the owner of the farm, narrated to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan in an interview.



According to him, as the deceased was felling the tree, he (the farm owner) saw the tree coming down in the direction of the deceased, and he shouted to alert him to run, but unfortunately, the deceased couldn’t hear him, and the tree landed on him, killing him instantly.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at St. Francis hospital mortuary at Assin Fosu, while the case has been reported to the Assin Nyankomase Police Station for investigation.