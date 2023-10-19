Chad minister, government secretary resign over leaked sex tapes

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: News Sources

Two high-ranking officials in Chad have resigned due to leaked sex tapes.



The defence minister, Daoud Yaya Brahim, resigned after being implicated in a leaked video amid attempts to exonerate himself.



He had also reportedly imprisoned two girls suspected of being behind the leaks.



Additionally, Haliki Choua Mahamat, the government's general secretary, resigned after another sex tape showing him with a young woman surfaced.



Both officials demanded the release of the detained girls and cited the invasion of their private lives.



The resignations were accepted by Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo.



