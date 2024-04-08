Centre for Urban Rural Empowerment and Development supports Kokrobite DA basic school

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Centre for Urban Rural Empowerment and Development, (CURED) has yet again extended a helping hand to the Kokrobite DA basic school in Accra.



The items, worth several thousands of cedis included laptops, sewing machines to Lizyjim Clothing, which is a small business in Kokrobite dedicated to the development of sewing skills for young women in the Kokrobite community.



CURED expressed profuse thanks to individuals from the United States and the United Kingdom who donated to the project (Dottie Belcher Waukecha Wilkerson, Pamela Jemerson, Charles Conradi, Daryon Brutley, Donnel Humes, Fred Edison, Adrienne A. Edison, Stephen Antwi, Nii Omaboe Lawrence Yau and Azim Hossain.



Founder and CEO Phillip Belcher was accompanied by the NGOs officers and support staff Waukecha Wilkerson Edison, Johnathan F. Austin and Believe Essor .



The CURED team spent several hours with teachers and students, gaining valuable insight into the basic needs of the school, students, and staff.



"Visiting the school this morning really opened our eyes to the needs of the children in the Kokrobite community," said the CEO and founder.



He added "My staff and I found that the students attending this school were some of the brightest, well-mannered, disciplined, and some of the smartest students that we've encountered.



"CURED has made the school a prime candidate for long-term sponsorship and development. "