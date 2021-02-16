Health News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

Central region to get a second coronavirus testing center

Some representatives of the central regional COVID-19 respond team receiving the items

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has established that a second coronavirus testing centre will soon be set up in the Central Region to enhance its work.



Dr. Kwabena Sarpong, Deputy Director in-charge of Public Health for the Region, said the facility would significantly ease delays and challenges associated with COVID-19 testing.





He said this when the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Ridge Royal Hotel, donated quantities of cocoa products to the Regional COVID-19 Respond Team.



The items were to be supplied to COVID-19 patients and people on the frontline to boost their immune systems.



Throwing more light on the COVID-19 situation in the region, he announced that 47 days into 2021, the region had recorded more than 512 COVID-19 cases with over 237 recoveries.



He also expressed worry about the new COVID-19 variant, which is more deadly and infectious.



Dr. Akosua Sarpong, the regional director of the GHS, entreated Ghanaians to consume more chocolate and other cocoa products daily since they contain antioxidants to fight the coronavirus disease.



Mr. Kwame Gyasi, Regional Director of GTA, encouraged Ghanaians to make the consumption of cocoa-related products a daily routine.



He said research had shown the nutritional and health benefits of cocoa, including iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and antioxidants that could fortify one's immune system to resist the damaging effects of COVID-19.