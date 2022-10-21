Central University holds free breast cancer screening for Agbogblishie market women

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: Nana Kwesi Ohemeng

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Central University partnered with Sangy Nursing Services to organize a free health screening exercise for women at the Agbogbloshie market in Accra on Thursday, 20th October 2022.



Breast Cancer Awareness month, also known as "Pink Month" is celebrated annually in the month of October to raise awareness.



In an interview with www.ghananewsvoice.com, Harold, who is the Acting - Director for the Center for Professional Distance Education said "as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility we tend to focus on issues in relating to health, so we decided to focus on Breast Cancer in this month to help raise awareness and help women to pay critical attention to their breast health".



Bernice Nartey, a level 400 physician assistant who was a consultant during the project stated that "this project is to emphasize the need for women to take breast cancer prevention measures seriously".



The beneficiaries of the project thanked Central University and Sangy Nursing Services and encouraged other women to get their breasts checked regularly to prevent their breasts from developing any cancer.



The Free health screening saw thousands of market women getting their breasts screened and other vitals of their bodies for free.



Linda Boakye Bempah who is a nurse with Sangy Nursing Services also emphasized that "more awareness needs to be created on this for early detection to save lives as breast cancer does not only affect women but men can also be affected."



Mr. Worlanyo, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Relation of the University said "this is also to notify the public that Central University has moved from Mataheko to Old Fadama in the same premises with the ICGC Christ Temple."







