Central Tongu DCE assures safety of flood victims

Regional News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: GNA

Thomas Moore Zonyrah, District Chief Executive for Central Tongu, on Thursday said residents affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage had been given a temporary place.



About one 1,000 people in Adidome and its neighbouring communities were displaced after the floods hit their homes, with several houses in Samokome, Dokpoe, Apetorgborkope, and Awadiwekope, among others, submerged.



Zonyrah said the Assembly moved few affected people to New Bakpa and others to the Agriculture College.



He said the Assembly would provide for the victims as they tried to get out of the situation.



Kenneth Arthur, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Services, Volta River Authority (VRA), said though many people were affected, the spillage was necessary to take off excess water from the dam.



He said the situation was likely to affect more communities since the spillage would take few days.



Arthur urged affected residents to adhere to the safety protocols put in place by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to safeguard their lives.



Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director General, NADMO, said the Organization would ensure protection of lives and properties.



He donated 1,000 bags of rice, cooking oils, blankets, tents, dresses and other assorted items to the victims, adding that more support would be given in the coming days.



Residents in Central, South and North Tongu Districts are also in ‘darkness’ due to the flooding at the bulk power supply point in Sogakope, leading to a cut in power supply in the area.



Madam Janet Avor, one of the victims in her early 80s, cried for support from the district assembly after her belongings were all gone.