Regional News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: GNA

Central Regional Queen Mothers pledge war on teenage pregnancy

Members of the Central Regional Queen Mothers’ Association

The Central Regional Queen Mothers’ Association (CRQMA) has pledged its commitment to wage relentless war on teenage pregnancy in the Region.



They have also resolved to redeem their traditional role to foster unity of purpose by leveraging on their position as custodians of tradition and customs as well as leaders of their communities to promote development.



Addressing a short ceremony to outdoor its new executives at its end of year meeting in Cape Coast, Nana Adwoa Nkansah, Agona Nsabaa Paramount Queen Mother and the new President of the Association, urged the Queen Mothers to be peace ambassadors and work towards achieving violent-free communities.



“Queen Mothers are instrumental agents of development and should not be caught up in the web of traits that undermine development. We must use our social networking and communication skills to attract development into our communities,” she said.



The new President of the Association pledged their resolve to discharge their duties with dedication, commitment and professionalism to engender the growth of the Association and the Region at large.



She praised the old executives for leading the path of growth and prosperity for the Association and pledged their commitment to propel its growth across the globe.



The Regional executive with a four-year mandate also has Nana Benyiwa as Vice President.



Others are Nana Adae Eduah I, Secretary, Nana Ekua Edumawa III, Assistant Secretary, Nana Bedu I, Organizer, Nana Apeatsewa, I, Assistant Organizer and Nana Adwoa Bentsewa III, Chaplain.



The rest are Nana Otosi, Financial Secretary, Nana Adwoa Edua, Spokesperson with Nana Eduah I and Nana Amakyewa II as Porters.



Earlier, Dr Nana Ama Amissah III, the Paramount Queen Mother of Mankessim and the immediate past President and founder of the Association commended the new executives for their determination to serve their Association and nation at large.



She told them to hold in high esteem, the Association's objectives of grooming Queen mothers to realize there full socio-cultural relevance and serve as role models to young girls in their areas and beyond.



In recognition of her hard work and for forming the Asociation, Nana Dr Ama Amissah was given a citation and some undisclosed amount of money.



The citation in part read "You were instrumental and the brain behind the formation of the Central Regional Queen mothers’ Association and has helped to sustain it till now."



“You served as the first president of the Association and helped it to undergo a visible transformation and large membership. You have helped the association to grow from strength to strength under your leadership....."



“....Dr Nana Ama Amissah (III), you displayed excellent leadership qualities such as a passion for work, tolerance, punctuality and regularity at meetings, humorous and humility; Qualities that unite a team. You executed all your duties with joyous abandon," it said.



The Association which started in 2005 with six members now has more than 150.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.