Central Regional House of Chiefs rallies support for Prof Opoku-Agyemang

The House described her nomination as unprecedented

The Central Regional House of Chiefs has rallied the support of Ghanaians for Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate to succeed in her new political role.



The House described her nomination as unprecedented and an affirmation of her enormous academic prowess and exemplary traits as a transformational leader.



"Her life achievements and successes as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, and a Minister of Education speak volumes of her exemplary capabilities to perform with excellence as the first female Vice President of the Republic of Ghana," the House said.



Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and the President of the Regional House of Chiefs made the call, when Prof Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on the House at its first general meeting on Thursday, in Cape Coast.



The former Minister of Education was accompanied by Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman, Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, former National Security Minister and Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu.



The others were Nana Sam Brew-Butler, former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President and owner of Ebusua Dwarfs Sporting club, Mr Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Mr E. K. T. Addo, Central Regional Chairman, among a host of others.



Her visit formed part of her three-day working tour to introduce herself to the chiefs and the people of her home region and to seek their blessings ahead of the December poll.



Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI urged Prof Opoku-Agyemang to continue playing her exemplary motherly love and care and to bring to bear her distinguished credentials and conscientious public servant virtues for all to emulate.



He charged her not to engage in politics of settling personal scores but to do well to clean Ghana's political space engulfed with insults and acrimony.



"We believe that her nomination holds the key to cleaning up the growing political mess" because she is an epitome of truthfulness, decency, respect, humility, and strong mental fortitude to resolving all issues to ensure socio-economic cohesion.”



The Paramount Chief of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area said for Ghanaian politics to have a better future, there was the need for someone of her calm demeanour.



"I urge you to calm nerves, and tone down the use of intemperate language to reduce the rising political tension in the country and work tirelessly to deepen the country's democratic gains and to accelerate development."



Obrempong Nyanful Krampah expressed worry over the increasing rate of attacks on women who take up leadership positions in the country, saying "unfortunately, we have sat in our comfort zones of incredulity for these abhorrent, vile, incendiary and contemptible verbal attacks are passing the threshold into threats of personal attacks."



He noted that women in Ghana managed to ascend to very high-profile positions of leadership by hard work, therefore, such attacks were “revolting, horrendous, awful and unacceptable”.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thanked the House for granting her audience to seek their blessings for her new political role and prayed for their support.



She promised to distinguish herself to make the region and party proud for the confidence reposed in her and urged all to pray for her always.



On his part, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Chairman of the Party who led the delegation described the Central Region as pivotal and strategic to the electoral fortunes the Party since 1992.



Mr Ampofo described Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination as unprecedented and historic, signifying the prestige and honour the Party gave to the Region and women.



He pointed to the massive endorsement of her candidature and expressed the hope that this would translate into electoral victory for the party in the December 7, polls.



"We are certain in our minds that with the support by the competent, trustworthy, honest, sincere, matured Professor Naana Jane Agyemang it will be a winning ticket to deliver victory for the NDC in the coming elections," he stressed.

