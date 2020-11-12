General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Central Region remembers world war fallen heroes

A wreath-laying ceremony and a parade were held to mark the celebration of this year’s Central region Remembrance Day Anniversary at the cenotaph of the Cape Coast Castle in honour of all veterans who lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars.



The annual event observed internationally on the 11th day of 11th month and the 11th hour, to commemorate the end of the Second World War, was also to honour war veterans for their selflessness and sacrifices to the nation and the world.



Particularly, illustrious soldiers who lost their lives during the first and the second World Wars were remembered with a two minutes silence and later the tolling of a Church bell and blowing of sirens.



In attendance were members of the Veterans’ Administration of Ghana (VAG) with a joint Police-Military Brass Band from the 64th Infantry Regiment, Police Service, Prisons Service and Fire Service.



Joining the Veterans, were a total contingent of five officers and 250 men comprising of officers from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service and Cadet of St. Augustine's College, mounted a parade in honour of the fallen heroes.



Tributes were paid to the fallen Ghanaian soldiers who perished in their line of duty by Ex-WO1 Joseph Evans Omane, the regional chairman of VAG who also read the “BinyonVerses”.



Nana Kwamena Nyimfa, Tufuhen of Oguaa Traditional Area laid a wreath on behalf of traditional leaders and Mr Thomas Agyei Baffoe, Deputy Central Regional Minister, laid one for the government and people of Ghana.



The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong did it for the Security services while Ex-WO1 Joseph Evans Omane, the regional chairman of VAG laid one on behalf of the veterans.



Mr Agyei Baffoe, in a brief remark, appealed to Ghanaians to adhere to the established protocols aimed at halting the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.



According to him, there had been a resurgence of the virus in many countries and said, the country’s case count had also been increasing and “We cannot let our guards down at this critical moment”.



The contingents, later marched through the principal streets of Cape Coast to end the celebration.





