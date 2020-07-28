Regional News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: GNA

Central Region is calm and peaceful - Police assures

Some personnel of the Ghana Police Service

The Central Regional Police Command says the Region is safe despite some pockets of electoral violence during the Electoral Commission's (EC) voters registration exercise.



It has, however, cautioned the public against engaging in political violence before, during and after election 2020 as the Police would neither defend nor shield anyone who breaks the law.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Habiba Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, gave the assurance when Commissioner of Police (COP), Adu Amankwah, Director General, Private Security, paid a day’s working tour to the Region.



The tour was to gather and disseminate information from and to police divisions to inform new policy direction to help combat crimes in the Region.



The visit took him to four major strategic Police Divisions including Assin Fosu, Agona Swedru, and Kasoa.



DCOP Twumasi-Sarpong said the Command was working with stakeholders to protect the Region's enviable peace and stability to enable the people to go about their activities without fear.



She urged the citizenry to be law-abiding and collaborate with the Police to sustain the peace in the region and stated that "the police are on the ground to ensure law and order.”



The Deputy Regional Commander asked the residents to volunteer information to enable the Police to proactively apprehend criminals and other suspicious characters for prosecution.



COP Mr Adu Amankwah encouraged the Police personnel to step up efforts to get timely and effective information to help safeguard public peace.



They should focus on intelligence to improve on police response to all offences.





