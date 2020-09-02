General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: Central Oil Mills

Central Oil Mills' Board of Technical Advisors inaugurated

The newly inaugurated Advisors will assist in achieving set goals as it gears up for expansion

Central Oil Mills, an oil palm processing factory located at Jukwa Mfuom in the Central Region, has formally inaugurated its Board of Technical Advisors to assist the company achieve its set goals as it gears up for expansion with support from the Ghana EXIM Bank under the President's IDIF initiative.



They are Prof. Ernest Ekow Abano, Food Scientist, University of Cape Coast Agric Engineering Dept, Ing Ebenezer Odei Addo, Mechanical Engineer and Quality Assurance Expert, Mr. Richard Ekow Annobil, HR and Agric & Oil Palm Specialist.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Central Oil Mills, Mr. Aaron Sagoe, said the 1D1F support has helped immensely with their expansion program; such as building of a new ultra modern factory sited at Jukwa Ansamaso purposely for fresh palm fruit processing and bottling, acquisition of new machinery to increase production capacity and value addition, onsite laboratories, tractors, trucks and storage tanks.



He also stated that, apart from providing job opportunities and source of livelihood for the inhabitants, they have acquired more farms in other adjoining districts and will be able to process fruits from all the farms and Out grower scheme it has initiated thereby minimising post harvest losses in the region significantly.



He thanked the advisors for their readiness and willingness to impart their skills and rich experiences to support the vision of the company.



Prof. Ernest Ekow Abano, responding on behalf of the advisors, used the occasion to advise the general public to be wary of consumption of red oil with extra red colour as they have been adulterated with Sundan IV (popularly known as suudee), an unwholesome chemical which is harmful to the human body when consumed.



He said his department has been working closely with Central Oil Mills since it started operation and they are happy to continue even as the company ventures into other value addition activities.



He also said the government should consider investing more into oil palm production by way of setting up Research Boards and Schools to generate value addition for the oil palm industry.



In attendance were Mr George Ekow Mensshan of PKF, Chartered Accountants, Nana Adwoa Kwegyir-Aggrey, Integrated Marketing Communications Consultant and Michael Monnie Esq, Company Solicitor.

