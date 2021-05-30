Census will provide accurate data for proper development planning – DCE

Regional News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: GNA

Agnes Anamoo, the Nabdam District Chief Executive (DCE), says the Population and Housing Census will provide government and stakeholders with accurate data for proper development planning.



She, therefore, underscored the need for all Ghanaians to fully cooperate and participate in the census to provide facts and accurate information to drive evidence-based development.



“The government continues to be committed to evidence-based decision making and planning in all aspects of our development agenda. The census will provide us with adequate data to help monitor and estimate the extent to which we have made progress on our national development agenda,” she added.



The DCE said this at Nangodi at the launch of the 30 days countdown to the 2021 Population and Housing Census night.



Mrs Anamoo explained that when accurate data was provided during the census, it would help to measure the socioeconomic status of the people, especially the vulnerable, to inform policy decisions to address challenges facing them.



This, she noted, would help significantly to improve their livelihoods and contribute to holistic national development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The DCE appealed to traditional and religious authorities to use their various platforms and influence to drum home the need to support and partake in the census process.



“It is in this spirit that I also want to make a special appeal to Chiefs and Assembly Members to support the census for a smooth enumeration,” she said.



She appealed to the media to desist from broadcasting or publishing controversial stories that would create confusion and misunderstanding but concentrate on educating and properly informing the people to avail themselves of the exercise.



Mr Theophilus Abolga Atia, the District Census Officer, Ghana Statistical Service, noted that all was set for the census, including recruiting and training of officials as well as testing of the logistics to be used for the exercise.



He called on all stakeholders to play critical roles to support the officials gather accurate data for proper planning and implementation of interventions to achieve accelerated national development.



