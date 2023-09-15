CenPOA calls for policy on secret recordings

General News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A criminal justice and security policy analyst, Lamal Alhassan, has noted that one major threat crippling our society today is the leakage of tapes from private conversations.



He has therefore proposed that Parliament take a keen interest in the matter and address it.



He said if people can easily record people and breach their privacy, it could lead to trust issues and affect governance.



He was responding to the leaked tape on the alleged plot to oust the IGP and the controversies surrounding it.



He emphasised the Ghana Police Service’s unprofessional behaviour regarding the leaked tape.



He explained that the GPS has ethics, rules, regulations, and standards in place to protect the service’s image to provide service to the people.



"But when these things happen, it affects the image of the organisation, and for an institution like the Police Service, when public trust is eroded, it is problematic for general policing and security. The only thing that makes the police effective is public cooperation, and when there is a lack of trust, the police will no longer be efficient.”



Alhassan, a fellow at the Center for Public Opinion and Awareness (CenPOA) maintained that "what has happened could cause mistrust and division within the ranks of the police.



”It will affect unity. There are legal ramifications; if those implicated are culpable, they could be prosecuted. These are senior police officers who have served their country, and this should not have occurred”.