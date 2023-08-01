Celebrated artiste Ibrahim Mahama marries in a plush Islamic wedding in Tamale

General News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Celebrated Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has tied the knot with his sweetheart in a befitting wedding in Tamale.



The multiple award-winning artist of international repute reportedly married his sweetheart in an Islamic wedding in a plush location in Tamale.



Mr Mahama, founder of the breathtaking Red Clay Art Studio in Tamale announced his marriage on social media Monday with gorgeously beautiful pictures of him and his wife, smiling joyfully during the marriage ceremony.



“And we give thanks to The Almighty Allah for our successful union. @khadrat_khad_ brides clothing by @rahim_fae Grooms clothing by @sufbespoke,” he captioned the captivating pictures of his wedding.



Little is known of his wife but Mr Ibrahim Mahama’s popularity, especially in the art industry is legendary.



Even before he made the Northern Region a hub of artistic activity with his monumental Red Clay Art Studio, he had already established himself as an artist of considerable talent and versatility.



He had exhibited his artworks in both Europe and North America and had attracted praise from the best of the best in the industry.



