Cecilia Dapaah saga: Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Bawumia, Alan, Ken Agyapong are hypocrites! - Man of God fumes

General News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

General Overseer of Word Palace International in Accra, Apostle Chief Addai has descended heavily on politicians and government appointees in the country over the wastage of resources that has contributed to the unbridled hardship currently being experienced.



To him, they have no love for the country per their actions and only profess to do so by mouth.



The Apostle, in a sermon on Sunday, August 13th, 2023 titled "The Other Side Of One", which touched on the significance of not wasting time, money, and resources and making good use of opportunities, took a swipe at the President and his appointees, not excluding the opposition, for not investing in the progress of Ghana's economy but rather running to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.



To him, the President and his leaders including some Ghanaian business tycoons could have remedied the plight of the citizenry without the need to seek a $3 billion bailout from the IMF.



Citing the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah's huge dollar currency which was found sitting in her home, Apostle Chief Addai slammed the president and his ministers as well as the local business moguls saying "they have no heart of compassion on Ghanaians".



He also mentioned personalities like ex-President Mahama, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia among other wealthy businessmen and women in the country stating they have what it takes to rescue Ghanaians from misery, yet want to lord over the populace before acting.



He exclaimed that these people alone have the kind of money to bail out Ghana without recourse to the IMF or any foreign lender but stressed they won't do it because of selfishness and greed.



"God punish you! If someone claims to love this country and his name is Kennedy Agyapong, Mahama, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Alan Cash; they are all thieves!" Apostle Chief Addai fumed.



The Apostle also fired shots at the followers of the President and the abovementioned politicians saying "You don't think" because, to him, if they did think, they would never be devotedly attached to these persons who, to him, are financially endowed to help Ghanaians but choose to hide their monies and go seeking help from foreign entities just so Ghanaians will continue to suffer.



He vowed never to "vote again" and stressed "we are miserable" people.



He however advised his congregants and Ghanaians not to waste the little they have but put it into good use to yield much results for them.



"When you gain huge money, don't waste it; invest it...When you find an opportunity, don't waste it. Invest it and while investing, find out and look for the wise people who can help you," he said.