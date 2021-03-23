Catholic Archdiocese of Accra launches International World Youth Day

Religion of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Vennera Adedjeh Mensah, Contributor

The Catholic Archdiocese of Accra has launched the International World Youth Day (IWYD) in Accra.



The event sees Catholic youth worldwide gathering every three years in a lifetime's pilgrimage.



As a prelude to the next edition slated for 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, the Accra Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council (AADCYC) held an official launch at the St. James Catholic Church, Osu. The event was launched by the chairman of the Archdiocesan Youth Council, Mr. Anthony Assuah.



In an address, Very Rev. Father Januarius Akpabli (Archdiocesan Youth and Vocations Director) encouraged all youth to do their best to participate in the IWYD as some experiences are best felt first hand than told.



The chairperson of the local organising committee, Dr. Linus Labik, in his presentation outlined the documentation and personal requirements, activities, tour sites, and expected events likely to take place at the event.



A panel of 3 IWYD alumni; Charles Mark Odoi, Angela Alu and Maame Efua Senti shared their experiences and fundraising strategies with the audience. It was an enlightening and engaging session with practical lessons on preparation and testimonies.



In attendance were some Deanery and Parish Youth Chaplains, AADCYC and Deanery Executives, representatives from various parishes, and alumni of previous IWYD events.



The IWYD is an opportunity to experience the catholic faith in a different culture, build a network of friendships and associates not forgetting meeting the Pope.



Watch the event here:

https://youtu.be/zL26IUA4poc or https://www.facebook.com/stjamesosu/videos/436299330996553/