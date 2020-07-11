Politics of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Catherine Afeku using police to intimidate us – Evalue Gwira NDC

Former Tourism and creative Arts Minister, Catherine Afeku

The Western Regional branch of the NDC has condemned what it says is the use of power by the ruling NPP against its members in the Evalue Ajoromo Gwira constituency.



According to a statement signed by the Regional Communication Officer, Richard Kirk Mensah, one of the party’s members Borzar Angate has been arrested for his comment against the member of parliament for the area Catherine Ablemah Afeku.



“At this time and age that we are celebrating almost 2 decades of the repeal of the criminal libel law by the parliament of Ghana that she serves, how can one be incriminated for his comment on anyone,” the statement queried.



The statement further alleged that a clandestine ploy by the MP to reintroduce the criminalization of speech does not only destroy the democratic credentials but take the nation back by over 20yrs



Kirk Mensah further alluded that “Hon. Catherine Afeku is afraid to lose the December polls because she has failed woefully. Instead of her to humbly apologize to her constituents, she and her husband have resorted to intimidation and harassment of her political opponents”.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is, therefore, calling on the Ghana bar association, General legal council, peace council, Ghana journalists association and Ghanaians and resist “grand scheme by the NPP to introduce the culture of silence to people who share opposing views”.





