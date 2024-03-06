Catherine Afeku and Abla Dzifa Gomashie to speak at 2024 'Yes, She Can' conferance

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Yes, We Can Foundation (YSCF) partners with the Women’s Association of UPSA to host the maiden edition of the YES SHE CAN Campus Storm on the theme “Rewriting Ghana’s History; The Role of the Ghanaian Woman”.



YES, She Can Foundation (YSCF) is a non-profit organization founded in Ghana to support women attain their full potential in all facets of life by empowering them and creating avenues towards a fulfilling life.



The Yes She Can Foundation (YSCF) is a beacon of hope and empowerment for women across Ghana. The foundation was established by Mary Anane Awuku a serial Entrepreneur. They are committed to creating a supportive environment where women can thrive and achieve their full potential.



Their vision is to support and inspire women from diverse backgrounds and circumstances, enabling them to lead and impact future generations. With a mission to empower women at all levels, YSCF aims to break down barriers and equip women with the tools they need to excel in every aspect of their lives.



In Commemoration of International Women’s Day on Friday, 8th March 2024, at the University of Professional Studies Auditorium, the Yes, She Can Foundation (YSCF) will be hosting women across all walks of Life.



Catherine Abelema Afeku and Abla Dzifa Gomashie will be the keynote speakers along with the following speakers; Ivy Heward-Mills, Christiana Sweety Aborchie, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei (SheCanic) and Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum for this year’s edition.



"We believe that every woman has the power within her to achieve greatness, “Our goal is to provide the resources, support, and opportunities necessary for women to realize their full potential and make a lasting impact on the world around them."



Through a variety of programs and initiatives, from leadership development workshops to skills training programs, YSCF is committed to equipping women with the tools they need to succeed in both their personal and professional lives.



One of the key focuses of YSCF is to break down the barriers that often hold women back from reaching their full potential. Whether it's through mentorship programs, financial assistance, or advocacy efforts, YSCF is dedicated to ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to thrive.



"We believe that when women are empowered, entire communities thrive,". "By investing in women and supporting them in their journey towards success, we can create a brighter, more inclusive society for all."



As YES, SHE CAN Foundation continues to grow and expand its reach, its impact on the lives of women in Ghana is becoming increasingly evident. From providing educational opportunities to promoting gender equality, YSCF is making a difference one woman at a time.



According to the Founder, Mary Anane Awuku, the event is assured of a more inclusive experience for all attendees as the venue is set to host over 2000 audiences.