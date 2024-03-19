Cathedral project wasn't well thought through - Sefa Kayi laments 'collective shame'

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Peace FM journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has weighed in on the issue of the National Cathedral of Ghana project, stating that its current state was a collective shame and embarrassment to the nation.



He is also clear that the idea was not well thought through relative to funding and that issues relating to alleged secrecy and other controversies that have dogged it were unnecessary.



Sefa Kayi, however, emphasized in his interview with Accra-based Asempa FM (March 18), that he supports in principle, the idea of the state building and owning such an edifice because elsewhere they exist and are a source of national pride.



"The Cathedral, obviously, wasn't well thought through. To men, the idea of a state cathedral was a wonderful idea but the way and manner it was pursued is what we have reaped.



"If the state had such a property, it would have been great but the division, the politics, the furore. The fact that don't see the head and tail of the project, whether it was private or public funds, it has became very messy," he lamented.



"Even members of the ruling party are unclear about the project because of the divisive narrative around it. That is why the hole is there, it is a shame for us all. The fights, the secrecy and the many issues make it embarrassing," he added.



The project was started by the government as part of a promise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made to God.



It has since stalled over lack of funding.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has been one of the most vocal lawmakers demanding accountability over the use of public resources for the cathedral project.



He has pointed out through social media publications, issues regarding corporate governance breaches, financial impropriety as well as identity fraud on the part of the secretary of the project's Board of Trustees.



