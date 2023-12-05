Castrate Catholic priests engaged in pedophilic conduct - Bridget Otoo

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo has urged the Church to reconsider its stance on Roman Catholic priests not being allowed to marry.



She highlighted issues of alleged misconduct within the Catholic Church, specifically accusing some priests of engaging in immoral acts, including sexual abuse and rape.



In response to a tweet highlighting certain doctrines adopted by the Catholic Church, Otoo took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her views.



"Can we Catholics also copy others and let our priests marry instead of the immoral lives they are living? Having children, some raping women, and sodomizing innocent boys at the altar? That’s not Christlike," her initial reaction read.



Following the stiff reactions her views elicited, Otoo further suggested that if allowing priests to marry is not an option, an alternative measure could be the castration of those who engage in such acts.



"I’m sorry for suggesting that Catholic priests be allowed to marry. I was trying to be kind. If they won’t change their pedophilic, sodomizing young boys at the altar, raping women, and having multiple children all over with the church covering it, I suggest we castrate them," she added in another tweet.





