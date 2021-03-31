Case Tracking team interacts with Police

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: CrimeCheck Ghana

Two implementing partners of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Justice Sector Support Activity, Legal Resource Centre, LRC, and the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), have met the Director General of Police CID, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, to brief him on the benefits of the Case Tracking System (CTS) which is being financed by the USAID and its prospects in enhancing justice delivery in the country.



The system employs technology solutions to track criminal cases from inception until being disposed off and combines mutually complementing methodologies, including Rights-Based, People-Centered and enhanced Social Accountability Approaches based on lessons learnt in the justice space.



The Director General of Police CID, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah thanked the US government for the intervention.



He says the new system will not only help in the efficient tracking of cases, but will significantly fast track prosecution processes and help in effective coordination and information sharing among the security agencies.



The Executive Director of the Legal Resource Centre, LRC, Miss Daphne Nabila Lariba was optimistic about the successful implementation of the project, which she believes will significantly enhance Ghana’s Criminal Justice System. The Activity which is being implemented in forty target districts in seven regions of Ghana aims at ensuring that marginalized communities through mobilization and innovative public education programs are aware of and supported to track progress of the delivery of the CTS.



It also focuses on monitoring and advocating for the utilization of the CTS by targeted key Justice Sector Institutions (JSIs) which include the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Attorney General’s Department, Legal Aid Commission, Economic and Organized Crime Office and the Judicial Service, mobilizing Citizen Monitoring Groups (CMGs) to monitor the CTS process.