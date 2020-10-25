General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Case Tracking System launched to compliment effective justice delivery

The system is expected to improve justice delivery

An Appeal’s Court Judge, Justice Dennis Agyei, has launched the USAID-funded Case Tracking System to compliment effective justice delivery in Ghana.



He acknowledged gaps in the country’s justice delivery system.



Justice Agyei was hopeful that the Case Tracking System will ensure transparency and accountability.



The three-year will be implemented in 40 districts in seven regions.



He appealed to the partners and the USAID to expand the exercise to cater for more districts and regions.



Justice Dennis Agyei who doubles as a High Court Judge said the country’s justice system has a duty to respect Articles 14 and 19 of the constitution. However, the gaps often make it difficult to uphold these articles.



The Chief of Party of the USAID, Justice Sector Support Activity and Executive Director of Legal Resources Centre, Daphne Lariba Nabila, said in the last two decades, Ghana’s criminal justice system has witnessed considerable progress in justice delivery, culminating in the country being adjudged the sixth-best in sub-Saharan Africa in civil justice in 2020.



However, inherent systemic and operational challenges inhibit effective and equitable criminal justice delivery.



Crime Check Foundation is one of the two partners chosen to implement the USAID–Ghana Justice Sector Support Activity.



There were solidarity messages from the Judicial Service, EOCO, Ghana Police Service and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General.





