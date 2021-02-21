Regional News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

Carpenter presents ram, GH¢1,000 fine to appease the gods and stools of North Mo Traditional Council

Chief of Carpenter presented a ram to appease the gods and stool

The Chief of Carpenter in the North Mo Traditional Council in the Bole District of the Savannah Region Nnaa Solomon Dompeh Antwi (II) has presented a Ram and a sum of GH¢1,000 to the Chief of Jugboi to appease the gods and stool of the area for his gross disrespect and misconduct towards his superior the Jugboi Koro in accordance to tradition and as directed by the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs at a mediation meeting on 2nd February, 2021.



The Carpenter Koro presented the items to the Jugboi Koro at a brief traditional ceremony covered by Bole based Nkilgi FM on 19th February, 2021, after pleading for forgiveness.



At the Jugboi Koro’s Palace, the Carpenter Koro pledged to work for peace and to go by all traditional directives that will be imposed on him by the Jugboi Koro.



He explained that he did know much on some issues but the Savannah regional house of chiefs handled the case using documents and passed a judgement which he promised to abide by.



The Carpenter Koro added; “I will continue to respect the Jugboi Koro as I was respecting him before the conflict, I will take him as my father and Overlord of our division”.



The Carpenter Chef disclosed that the dispute between him and the Jugboi Koro has retarded the development of the area as resources that were supposed to be used for development projects such as the extension of electricity, water projects were channelled into sorting out lawyers, transport and many more.



He assured the Jugboi Koro whom he called “his father” and the North Mo Traditional Council of his full cooperation towards the development of the area.



The spokesperson of the Jugboi Koro, Dr. David Mensah Nana Tibalakala who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Empowerment Association received the items and duly accepted the apology of the Carpenter Koro.



He said by the tradition of the area, the ram will be slaughtered and one of the two (2) tighs will be given to the Carpenter Koro as tradition demand to unify them again. Some traditional rites were performed to appease the gods with hugs and paying of compliments.



Nana Tibalakala further said the dispute has actually driven many philanthropists and NGO’s away from the area including his hospital project which construction nearly collapsed.



He thanked the Savannah regional House of Chiefs for the intervention, the Jugboi Koro for accepting his son the Carpenter Koro back and the people of the traditional area for embracing peace.

The Registrar of the North Mo Traditional Council Mr Babina Lami Daniel said a committee was formed by the No Mo Council but they could not resolve it until the issue went to Damongo where a three-member mediation committee was formed and the issue resolved. He said with the Jugboi Koro and Carpenter Koro issue resolved, there is peace with the North Mo Traditional Council without any pending Chieftaincy dispute.



It would be recalled that the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs brought to finality a chieftaincy controversy between the Chiefs and people of Jugboi and Carpenter in the North Mo traditional area of the Savannah Region on 3rd February, 2021.



The chiefs of the two communities, Jugboi Koro and Carpenter Koro for sometime now do not agree as to who controls the resource base of the area and who is senior most with each of them wanting to claim supremacy or seniority over the other in the area leading to the petitioning of the Savannah Regional house of chiefs by the Carpenter Koro for including the Jugboi Koro in the membership of the Savannah Regional House of chiefs.



During the mediation meeting at Damongo to find lasting solution to the problems of the two Chiefs, the Vice- President of the Savannah Regional house of Chiefs and the Paramount Chief of the Buipe traditional area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) who chaired the mediation committee and supported by the Kongwura and Busunuwura gave opportunities to both sides to convince the committee what led to the feud between them.



Carpenter Koro, Nnaa Solomon Dompeh Antwi (II) in his submission claimed he does not owe allegiance to the Jugboi koro and Jugboi koro as the petitioner in the case does have the power to either confer or approve Carpenter Koro’s power of authority as a chief or otherwise, stating that the power to do so is the sole responsibility of the kingmakers of the Carpenter community.



The Jugboi Koro in his petition clearly stated that he wants the revocation of Carpenter koro as a member of the Savannah Regional House of chiefs because he claim to have independence from the Juboi stool. The Jugboi Koro presenting his case to the committee produced documents to support his claim.



The Chief of Carpenter in presenting his case admitted to the committee that he swears an oath of allegiance before the chief of Jugboi in ascending to the Carpenter stool.



The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs panel however held the view after listening to the Carpenter Koro that once he admits swearing an oath before the Jugboi chief, there is an indication that he is under the authority of Jugboi Koro. Also, the panel argued among other concrete evidence that since it is the Jugboi Koro who appointed the first Carpenter Koro as a Chief of Carpenter, it indicates Carpenter Koro serve under the authority of the Jugboi koro.



Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor therefore urged the two chiefs to consider bringing development to the doorsteps of their people instead of the needless tension that brews in their area on daily basis.



The committee later fined the Carpenter Koro an amount of GHc 1,000 and a ram to be presented to Jugboi Koro.