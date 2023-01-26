Carpenter apprentice charged over illegal possession of foreign gun remanded

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a carpenter apprentice charged for allegedly possessing a revolver pistol without authority.



Bright Yaw Essuman has denied the offence and he will be brought back to the court on January 26, 2023.



Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Bright Samuel Acquah that Essuman, the accused person, was undergoing an apprenticeship in carpentry at Okponglo near East Legon-Accra.



A team of police personnel on their routine patrol duties picked intelligence that the accused had a foreign revolver pistol, and he was looking for a prospective buyer, the Court heard.



He said the patrol team proceeded to the location of the accused person and found him with another person, stating that the two upon seeing the Police took to their heels but were pursued by the, resulting in their arrest.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor said a search conducted on the accused led to the retrieval of the foreign revolver pistol.



The prosecution said during investigations, the accused person confessed that he had no document covering the weapon as he found it in a kiosk around Okponglo.



He admitted that he was with his friend looking for a prospective buyer so he could sell the weapon to the buyer at GHS2,000.00.



He said the accused was arraigned whilst efforts were underway to apprehend his accomplice who was at large.